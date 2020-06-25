Left Menu
Yediyurappa calls high-level meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that a high-level meeting of state ministers and officials has been called to discuss the handling of the COVID-19 situation.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:42 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that a high-level meeting of state ministers and officials has been called to discuss the handling of the COVID-19 situation. "COVID-19 cases are increasing in Bengaluru. In its wake, we have sealed some areas in Bengaluru. Today we have called a meeting of ministers and officials where further handling of the situation will be discussed," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

He said that the state government has arranged all facilities to treat COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru. "But we are also thinking about the number of cases which is increasing in Bengaluru. I urge people to observe social distancing and maintain proper hygiene if Bengalurians do not want another seal down," Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa had, on Monday, also convened an emergency meeting with ministers and senior officials to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the state capital. According to officials, a total number of 10,118 coronavirus cases have been reported in Karnataka, of which 6,151 have recovered while 164 others have lost their lives. (ANI)

