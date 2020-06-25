Baijal reviews law and order, directs police to keep strict vigil at state borders

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewd law and order situation in the national capital and directed Delhi Police to increase their presence in crime prone areas and keep strict vigil at state borders. Taking to Twitter, LG wrote, "Reviewed law and order situation in Delhi. Directed Delhi Police to increase presence in crime prone areas and use deterrent measures to curb various street crimes."

"Instructed for keeping strict vigil at state borders and maintaining close coordination with central agencies and neighboring states to prepare for Independence Day. Delhi Police to take steps to increase prosecution and conviction rates to ensure law and order," he added. According to an official press release, LG reviewed the law and order situation here with Special Commissioners of Police (Law & Order). At the outset, LG directed Delhi Police to keep strict vigil on street crime, especially safety of vulnerable groups (Senior Citizens, single women, etc.) through smart patrolling.

During the meeting, LG directed that visibility of police on streets be enhanced and further extended inside the residential colonies especially during nights and more Mobikes be pressed into service for swift movement. Lt Governor also advised Delhi police to reach out to the vulnerable groups through proactive measures and build bridges of trust.

He further advised Delhi Police that all mobility modes of police i.e. PCR, Patrol vehicles, Emergency response vehicles, local police movement, motor cycle patrol etc should be aligned to ensure maximum coverage and reduce duplicity. Technology may be used for monitoring police presence in the field. He further stressed that Police pickets may be reoriented focusing on street crime especially snatching and lifting.

LG also directed Delhi Police to put all efforts to increase the prosecution and conviction rates for deterrence. He advised police to strengthen its investigation wing. Lt. Governor appreciated the Delhi Police personnel for their efforts in combating COVID-19. He advised Delhi Police to follow safety guidelines to keep the force safe and secure amidst the pandemic. (ANI)