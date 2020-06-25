Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baijal reviews law and order, directs police to keep strict vigil at state borders

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewd law and order situation in the national capital and directed Delhi Police to increase their presence in crime prone areas and keep strict vigil at state borders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:33 IST
Baijal reviews law and order, directs police to keep strict vigil at state borders
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewd law and order situation in the national capital and directed Delhi Police to increase their presence in crime prone areas and keep strict vigil at state borders. Taking to Twitter, LG wrote, "Reviewed law and order situation in Delhi. Directed Delhi Police to increase presence in crime prone areas and use deterrent measures to curb various street crimes."

"Instructed for keeping strict vigil at state borders and maintaining close coordination with central agencies and neighboring states to prepare for Independence Day. Delhi Police to take steps to increase prosecution and conviction rates to ensure law and order," he added. According to an official press release, LG reviewed the law and order situation here with Special Commissioners of Police (Law & Order). At the outset, LG directed Delhi Police to keep strict vigil on street crime, especially safety of vulnerable groups (Senior Citizens, single women, etc.) through smart patrolling.

During the meeting, LG directed that visibility of police on streets be enhanced and further extended inside the residential colonies especially during nights and more Mobikes be pressed into service for swift movement. Lt Governor also advised Delhi police to reach out to the vulnerable groups through proactive measures and build bridges of trust.

He further advised Delhi Police that all mobility modes of police i.e. PCR, Patrol vehicles, Emergency response vehicles, local police movement, motor cycle patrol etc should be aligned to ensure maximum coverage and reduce duplicity. Technology may be used for monitoring police presence in the field. He further stressed that Police pickets may be reoriented focusing on street crime especially snatching and lifting.

LG also directed Delhi Police to put all efforts to increase the prosecution and conviction rates for deterrence. He advised police to strengthen its investigation wing. Lt. Governor appreciated the Delhi Police personnel for their efforts in combating COVID-19. He advised Delhi Police to follow safety guidelines to keep the force safe and secure amidst the pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Sonam Kapoor heaps praise on Karisma Kapoor on her birthday

As Karisma Kapoor ringed in her 46th birthday today, actor Sonam Kapoor showered the birthday girl with praises and thanked her for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies. Sharing two affectionate pictures with the Judwaa actor, Sona...

Scindia took bold decision by leaving Congress, says Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that his party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia took a bold decision in politics by leaving Congress and joining BJP. He also attacked the Congress party over corruption. It takes courage to ...

US GDP fell at 5.0% rate in Q1; worse is likely on the way

The US economy shrank at a 5.0 per cent rate in the first quarter with a much worse decline expected in the current three-month economic period, which will show what happened when the pandemic began spread across the US. The Commerce Depart...

Bus crash in Polish capital kills 1, injures about 20 others

A Warsaw city bus crashed through a barrier on a highway overpass on Thursday and fell onto a concrete embankment below, killing at least one person and injuring about 20 others, authorities said. Five of the injured people were hospitalize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020