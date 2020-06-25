Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC reserves order on Sharjeel Imam's plea against granting more time to file chargesheet

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea filed by JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during protests against CAA and NRC, challenging a trial court order that granted more time to Delhi Police to complete the investigation and file chargesheet in the case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:01 IST
Delhi HC reserves order on Sharjeel Imam's plea against granting more time to file chargesheet
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea filed by JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during protests against CAA and NRC, challenging a trial court order that granted more time to Delhi Police to complete the investigation and file chargesheet in the case. A bench of Justice V Kameshwar Rao, after hearing arguments from both the sides, also asked the lawyers to send their written submission by June 27 evening.Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Sharjeel Imam, argued that the trial court order ought to be set aside as the accused/applicant was not given notice of the application under Section 43D Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

She pointed out that the accused has not even been produced before the court for subsequent remands, every fifteen days as per the mandate of Section 167 (2) (b) Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC). Rebecca said that the application moved by the police is devoid of the genuine "compelling reasons" that are required to be disclosed for extension of time beyond 90 days.

She submitted that it is unclear why the supposed 'careful' analysis took 88 days or what additional facts have been discovered subsequent to the eight days of police custody to merit invocation of UAPA on the 88th day of custody. Additional solicitor general (ASG) Aman Lekhi, representing Delhi Police, submitted that the probe in the matter has been badly hampered due to the pandemic.

"The investigation doesn't happen through video conferencing. The seizures, searches, movement, almost every part of the probe has been hit badly due to the pandemic," Lekhi said adding that no enactment has been violated nor has any rights been infringed upon. Lekhi also submitted that the substantial grievance of the petitioner is that no notice was given to the petitioner. He stated that the accused is presently lodged in Assam Jail and due to lockdown, the production of the accused was not feasible.

Delhi Police, in its recent reply, had opposed the Imam's plea stating that the accused, by way of his speech, was addressing a particular religious section of the society and creating disaffection towards the government by creating the unfounded fears in their minds regarding Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). As per the rules under the CrPC, a chargesheet needs to be filed within 60/90 days as per the offence, however, for UAPA cases, agencies have 180 days to file the chargesheet.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 28 from Bihar for allegedly delivering a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia area in December last year. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Sonam Kapoor heaps praise on Karisma Kapoor on her birthday

As Karisma Kapoor ringed in her 46th birthday today, actor Sonam Kapoor showered the birthday girl with praises and thanked her for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies. Sharing two affectionate pictures with the Judwaa actor, Sona...

Scindia took bold decision by leaving Congress, says Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that his party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia took a bold decision in politics by leaving Congress and joining BJP. He also attacked the Congress party over corruption. It takes courage to ...

US GDP fell at 5.0% rate in Q1; worse is likely on the way

The US economy shrank at a 5.0 per cent rate in the first quarter with a much worse decline expected in the current three-month economic period, which will show what happened when the pandemic began spread across the US. The Commerce Depart...

Bus crash in Polish capital kills 1, injures about 20 others

A Warsaw city bus crashed through a barrier on a highway overpass on Thursday and fell onto a concrete embankment below, killing at least one person and injuring about 20 others, authorities said. Five of the injured people were hospitalize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020