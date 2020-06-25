Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT refuses to entertain plea seeking ban on NSAIDs to protect vultures

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea seeking ban on Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) , a type of pain killer, saying it is a policy matter that has to be addressed by the concerned authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:20 IST
NGT refuses to entertain plea seeking ban on NSAIDs to protect vultures

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea seeking ban on Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) , a type of pain killer, saying it is a policy matter that has to be addressed by the concerned authorities. A plea was advanced before the NGT that according to wildlife veterinarians, the NSAIDs are lethal for vultures.

According to the plea, when vultures feed on dead animals that had been administered the NSAID, they face acute renal failure resulting in their deaths. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the petitioner's plea relates to a policy matter and it cannot pass any direction on it.

"Since the matter relates to framing of a policy and the concerned authorities are said to be already seized of the issue, we do not find it to fit for adjudication by the Tribunal. It is open to the applicant to give suggestions to the concerned authorities for consideration in accordance with law.," the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed NGO, Centre for Wildlife and Environment Litigation Foundation and others, seeking direction to ban manufacturing, distribution, retail formulation, Injectable formulation and use of bolus of Aceclofenac and ketoprofen by way of evoking Section 26A of Indian Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The plea filed through advocate Gaurav Bansal, also sought directions to check toxicity of other NSAIDs available in the market. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are members of a drug class that reduces pain, decreases fever, prevents blood clots, and in higher doses, decreases inflammation.

According to the plea, vulture species are on the brink of extinction in South Asia owing to the veterinary non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). "Population of south asian vultures has underwent a dramatic and sudden collapse, most heavily impacting four of India's nine species (three Gyps Vulture and the red-headed vulture).

"It is respectfully submitted that earlier white-headed vulture, which were in tens of millions in number, are now only remains around 8,000 of which around 6,000 are in the country," the plea said. Referring to scientific research papers issued across the world, the plea said that it showed that one of the major reason for decline in vulture population is the veterinary use of NSAID.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Sonam Kapoor heaps praise on Karisma Kapoor on her birthday

As Karisma Kapoor ringed in her 46th birthday today, actor Sonam Kapoor showered the birthday girl with praises and thanked her for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies. Sharing two affectionate pictures with the Judwaa actor, Sona...

Scindia took bold decision by leaving Congress, says Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that his party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia took a bold decision in politics by leaving Congress and joining BJP. He also attacked the Congress party over corruption. It takes courage to ...

US GDP fell at 5.0% rate in Q1; worse is likely on the way

The US economy shrank at a 5.0 per cent rate in the first quarter with a much worse decline expected in the current three-month economic period, which will show what happened when the pandemic began spread across the US. The Commerce Depart...

Bus crash in Polish capital kills 1, injures about 20 others

A Warsaw city bus crashed through a barrier on a highway overpass on Thursday and fell onto a concrete embankment below, killing at least one person and injuring about 20 others, authorities said. Five of the injured people were hospitalize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020