Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 more ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19

Eight more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:19 IST
8 more ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Eight more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. There are a total of 70 active cases, while 221 have recovered till date, according to ITBP.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday. The country also saw 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed its death toll to 14,894, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

At present, out of the total, 1,86,514 are active cases in the country and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

India says China making untenable claims after changes in behaviour on LAC, conduct of its forces in total disregard of agreed norms

India said on Thursday that deployment of a large number of troops by China and changes in behaviour along the Line of Actual Control LAC has also been aggravated by unjustified and untenable claims and a continuation of the current situati...

Vedanta gets shareholders' nod for delisting

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said it has received shareholders nod for delisting the company. ...the special resolution for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company from BSE Ltd BSE and National...

US urges Russia, China to give more aid to Venezuela in COVID fight

U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abram called on Russia and China on Thursday to provide more humanitarian aid aid to their ally Venezuela in the fight against the growing COVID-19 epidemic there. We would like to see them ...

Babri masjid demolition case: 2 more accused examined

A Special CBI court trying the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case on Thursday recorded the statements of two accused in the case and summoned a third one for the deposition by him. Special Judge S K Yadav recorded the statements of accused J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020