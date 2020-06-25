Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC to extend time for receiving objections to draft EIA 2020

"This draft notification proposes significant changes to the existing regime, including removing public consultation entirely in certain instances, reducing the time for public consultation from 45 days to 40 days, and allowing post facto approvals for projects," it said Tongad, in his plea, filed through advocates Srishti Agnihotri and Abishek Jebaraj, has said that the draft EIA was issued on March 23 and first published by the Environment Ministry on its website on April 11 and a 60 day period was given for receiving objections and suggestions from all stakeholders, including the general public.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:38 IST
Plea in HC to extend time for receiving objections to draft EIA 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre to extend the period for receiving public opinion with regard to its Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2020, which proposes to allow post facto approvals for projects and do away with public consultations in some instances, till the COVID-19 lockdown subsists. The petition by environmental conservationist Vikrant Tongad has sought that the period for receiving public opinion regarding the draft notification be extended till September 30 or till such time the lockdown remains.

The draft EIA 2020, according to his petition, completely supersedes and replaces the existing environmental norms. "This draft notification proposes significant changes to the existing regime, including removing public consultation entirely in certain instances, reducing the time for public consultation from 45 days to 40 days, and allowing post facto approvals for projects," it said Tongad, in his plea, filed through advocates Srishti Agnihotri and Abishek Jebaraj, has said that the draft EIA was issued on March 23 and first published by the Environment Ministry on its website on April 11 and a 60 day period was given for receiving objections and suggestions from all stakeholders, including the general public. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and resultant lockdown, the ministry on May 8 issued a notification extended the period for inviting objections/suggestions till June 30, the plea said.

The petition has claimed that the May 8 notification states that the period for inviting objections has been extended by another 60 days, but it is not clear as to when the initial period of 60 days commenced. "If the sixty-day period commences on the date of the draft notification, i.e., March 23, 2020, the extended date of expiry will be July 18, 2020. If the date of notification in the Gazette (i.e. April 11, 2020) is taken as the start of the sixty-day period, the extended date of expiry will be August 9, 2020," the petition said. It also stated that at the same time, a contradiction arises in the extension notification as an end date of June 30, 2020 is specified, which is less than sixty days from the date of issuance of the extension notification i.e. 8 May, 2020.

"Thus, the extension notification is unclear and contradictory," it claimed. It has sought that the translated copies of the draft EIA "be available across the country in the official vernacular languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution, and be uploaded on all websites including those of the Environment Ministries of all the States as well as those of the State Pollution Control Boards."

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-US urges Russia, China to give more aid to Venezuela in COVID fight

The United States Special Representative for Venezuela called on Russia and China on Thursday to provide more humanitarian aid aid to their ally Venezuela in its fight against the growing COVID-19 epidemic.Venezuela, which has so far report...

LU students move HC against varsity’s plan to hold exams amid pandemic

A group of Lucknow University students on Thursday moved the Allahabad High Court challenging the varsitys plan to hold examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition, filed by one Jatin Katiyar and 22 other students of...

Assam: Eminent Gandhian Shakuntala Choudhary turns 100

Eminent social worker and Gandhian Shakuntala Choudhary, who dedicated her life to selfless service and building a society based on truth and non-violence, turned 100 on Thursday. A simple function was organised by the inmates of Sarania As...

Need time and space to get health, life in order: Safoora Zargar

Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar, who was released from Tihar Jail after being lodged there for nearly two months in connection with northeast Delhi violence that broke out in February during anti-CAA protests, said she needed ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020