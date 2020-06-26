Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganja worth Rs 27.3 lakh seized in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, two arrested

The Vijayawada Task Force police said that they seized a lorry carrying 546 kg of ganja worth Rs 27.3 lakh in Prakash Nagar here on Thursday.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-06-2020 07:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 07:35 IST
Ganja worth Rs 27.3 lakh seized in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, two arrested
Vijayawada Task Force seized 546 kg of ganja worth Rs 27.3 lakh.. Image Credit: ANI

The Vijayawada Task Force police said that they seized a lorry carrying 546 kg of ganja worth Rs 27.3 lakh in Prakash Nagar here on Thursday. Two persons -- Eluvalai Venkatesh (33), the lorry owner and Lokanatham Rajesh (30), the lorry cleaner have been arrested.

Acting on credible information, police searched vehicles at Prakash Nagar in the range of Nunna Police Station of the district. They found a lorry going to Tamil Nadu under mysterious circumstances. While enquiring, the police came to know that the ganja was loaded at the highway near Yalamanchili in Visakhapatnam.

It was being taken to Rayavellore in Tamilnadu via Vijayawada, police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Motions in the Sun reveal inner workings of Sunspot cycle

Solar activity fluctuates in a rhythm of about 11 years, which is reflected among other things in the frequency of sunspots. A complete magnetic period lasts 22 years. Scientists have long been puzzling over what causes this cycle. It must ...

U.S. House of Representatives passes Democratic police reform bill

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a controversial Democratic police reform bill on Thursday, sending the measure to the Senate despite opposition from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress. The Democratic-con...

Super-earths discovered orbiting nearby red dwarf

In research led by the University of Gottingen, the RedDots team of astronomers has detected a system of super-Earth planets orbiting the nearby star Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky. Super-Earths are planets which have a...

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong says he will be "prime target" of new security law

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong believes he will be a prime target of Beijings move to impose national security legislation on the Chinese-ruled city that critics say will crush its much coveted freedoms. The law aims to tackle sep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020