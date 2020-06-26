Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-German 10-year yields hit one-month low as risk appetite takes a hit

German 10-year government bond yields hit one-month lows while Italian yields rose as investors' risk appetite soured on Thursday. Investors turned cautious as rising coronavirus cases stoked fears of a second wave of infection, the IMF slashed its global output forecasts, and the U.S. flagged European products worth $3.1 billion as potential targets for future tariffs.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:50 IST
UPDATE 2-German 10-year yields hit one-month low as risk appetite takes a hit
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German 10-year government bond yields hit one-month lows while Italian yields rose as investors' risk appetite soured on Thursday.

Investors turned cautious as rising coronavirus cases stoked fears of a second wave of infection, the IMF slashed its global output forecasts, and the U.S. flagged European products worth $3.1 billion as potential targets for future tariffs. The risk-off mood held after data showing the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week.

Safe-haven German benchmark 10-year Bund yields fell to a one-month low at -0.48%, while Italy's 10-year yield rose as much as six basis points to 1.40%. It was up 3 basis points in late trade to 1.37%. Although rising COVID-19 infections have been true throughout the crisis, Rabobank head of rates strategy Richard McGuire said sentiment may have been turned by the news that New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will quarantine visitors from states with high infection rates.

"The easing of restrictions... is prone if not likely to reverse, and that has seen a hiatus in the previously seemingly irrepressible risk-on tone," he said. "It seems impossible to consider over the long term how and why bond yields will be able to sustainably rise from here," he added.

Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino and Irish counterpart Paschal Donohoe confirmed their candidacies to head the influential Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers on Thursday, with Brussels insiders tipping the Spaniard to win. European Central Bank policymakers argued over the timing and size of their emergency stimulus program this month but agreed that bond buys are the best tool in the circumstances, accounts of the ECB's June meeting showed.

The ECB has agreed to give German authorities vital documents to prove the proportionality of the central bank's policies, two sources said on Wednesday, in a move to defuse a challenge to the bank's power. Germany's Constitutional Court ruled in May that the ECB overstepped its mandate with over 2 trillion euros of government bond purchases, ordering the Bundesbank to quit the scheme unless the ECB can prove proportionality within three months.

"Now we've got hopes of the EU recovery fund and more importantly the ECB seemingly unconstrained in its purchase program, the structural drivers are no longer informing peripheral debt markets, they are behaving like risky assets more broadly," said Rabobank's McGuire. "They follow the broader ebb and flow of risk sentiment which is exactly why we're seeing the widening today," he added.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar set for biggest drop in 3 weeks as U.S. infection cases jump

The greenback steadied on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly drop in three weeks as caution over growing coronavirus infections cast doubt over the U.S. economic outlook while a bounce in stocks pushed the kiwi dollar higher. Though ...

Three terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Awantipora

Three terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter, which broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chewa Ular in the Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district on Friday.The operation is currently underway, the police said. On...

John Menzies CEO exits to join Glenfiddich owner

Airport services group John Menzies said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Giles Wilson will resign, with Chairman Philipp Joeinig taking a more active role as the firm navigates a tough period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Wilson will join Wi...

Beyonce to be felicitated with Humantarian Award at 'BET Awards 2020'

Popstar Beyonce will be honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 20th edition of the BET Awards. The American award show, which was established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, aims to celebrate African Americans and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020