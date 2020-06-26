Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking removal of SWC chief
Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directions to remove Kerala State Women's Commission chairperson MC Josephine from her post over her alleged remark that her party, CPIM, was working as both a court and a police station.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:44 IST
Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directions to remove Kerala State Women's Commission chairperson MC Josephine from her post over her alleged remark that her party, CPIM, was working as both a court and a police station.
A single-judge bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman said that those who have a complaint about the Women's Commission should contact the appropriate forum.
Mahila Congress state president Lathika Subhash had moved a petition in the high court seeking directions for the removal of Josephine over her alleged remark. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- MC Josephine
- Kerala HC
- CPIM
- Anu Sivaraman
- Mahila Congress
ALSO READ
Kerala HC stays earlier order allowing bus operators to collect hiked fare amid lockdown
Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into missing police rifles, bullets case
Kerala HC stays single bench order on hiked bus fare
Enough evidence in rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal: Vijayan govt tells Kerala HC
Plea in Kerala HC against pay cuts by 12 media houses amid lockdown