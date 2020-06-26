Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC sets aside Rs 5L costs imposed on INOX Leisure for filing suit against PVR Ltd

The Delhi High Court has set aside a cost of Rs five lakh which was imposed on multiplex operator INOX Leisure Ltd for filing a suit against PVR Ltd seeking to restrain it from interfering in its existing and future land contracts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:43 IST
HC sets aside Rs 5L costs imposed on INOX Leisure for filing suit against PVR Ltd

The Delhi High Court has set aside a cost of Rs five lakh which was imposed on multiplex operator INOX Leisure Ltd for filing a suit against PVR Ltd seeking to restrain it from interfering in its existing and future land contracts. A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula also set aside a single judge’s finding of ‘judicial adventurism’ against INOX Leisure.

“Accordingly, the cost of rupees five lakh imposed by the single judge as well as the finding of ‘judicial adventurism’ against the appellant-plaintiff (INOX) are set aside,” the bench said, in its June 24 judgement. “The single judge has not dismissed the present suit or rejected the plaint on the ground of suppression of material facts and/or on the ground that the appellant-plaintiff had filed parallel or multiple proceedings on the same cause of action. Consequently, neither the finding of ‘judicial adventurism’ nor the imposition of costs is warranted in the present case,” it said. On May 18, the single judge had dismissed the suit filed by INOX Leisure saying it has no cause of action for the relief claimed against PVR and such claims are barred by law. It had imposed a cost of Rs five lakh on INOX leisure for indulging in “judicial adventurism” by filing the suit.

In the appeal, initially INOX Leisure had challenged dismissal of the suit at the pre-trial stage. During the hearing, its counsel said he has instructions not to press the present appeal on merits. He, however, stated that the single judge in the order had erroneously imposed the cost of Rs five lakh on it, even when the concept of tortious inducement or interference of binding agreements is known to constitute a cause of action to file a suit for damages or injunction.

The single judge, in its judgement, had noted the case of INOX was that it had binding contracts with the developer/owner of the properties at Amritsar and Juhu in Mumbai and the contracts were breached/broken or were threatened to be breached/broken by the developer/owner of the properties, at the instance of PVR. The plaintiff had sought to restrain the defendant from doing so and also from doing this with regard to other properties where INOX has existing contracts or may have in future.

PVR had opposed the suit saying INOX filed the plaint seeking a blanket order across India without even producing any agreements with respect to specific property and it was an attempt to stifle the defendant's choice as its competitor. The high court was of the opinion that even if it is believed that INOX is having existing binding contracts and even if PVR is indeed interfering therein or causing breach thereof, the plaintiff is not entitled to restrain the defendant..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

3 feared dead in Glasgow stabbing, suspect killed

Three people are feared dead in a knife rampage in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and a male suspect has been shot dead by armed police. Police Scotland said that six people injured in the incident remain in hospital, inc...

UBS settles former trader's harassment, discrimination lawsuit

UBS has settled a lawsuit with a former junior trader who accused the Swiss bank of mishandling a complaint of rape and sexual assault by senior colleagues against her, representatives for the former employee said on Friday.UBS and Ms A hav...

Boeing 737 MAX certification flight test expected soon

A key step to the return to service of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX could take place as soon as early next week, two people briefed on the matter said.Boeing Cos best-selling plane has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes k...

India's Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021

Indias Davis Cup tie against Finland was on Friday postponed to 2021 as the International Tennis Federation pushed back all the matches, including the Finals, to next year owing to COVID-19 pandemic. India were scheduled to travel to Finlan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020