HC seeks reply from MP Govt on villagers' grievances

Jabalpur (MP), Jun 26 (PTI)The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday sought a reply from the state government on a PIL about lack of employment opportunities and poor infrastructure in a village in Seoni district. The people of village Payali in Seoni district had sent a letter to the court on June 18, raising several grievances.

The HC converted the letter into a public interest litigation. A division bench of Chief Justice A K Mittal and Justice V K Shukla on Friday directed the state to reply to the PIL before July 6, the next date of hearing, said Additional Advocate General Pushpendra Yadav.

The villagers claimed in the letter that not a single house has been constructed in the village under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Yadav said. The village needed a proper road so that children could be ferried to schools, and toilets should be constructed under the Samagra Swachhata Abhiyan, the letter said.

Some toilets were sanctioned but their construction was incomplete and people have no option but to defecate in the forest or on the banks of the Narmada, it said. The HC has made the principal secretary (Rural Development), Seoni district collector, chief executive officers of district panchayat and janpad panchayats respondents in the case.