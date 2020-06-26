Left Menu
A total of 580 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 30,158.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:28 IST
580 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 580 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 30,158. The state Health Department said that 18 deaths were reported in the state due to the disease on Friday.

The total number of cases includes 22,038 discharged/cured and 1,772 deaths. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal today held a meeting with CM Vijay Rupani in which they reviewed the preparedness of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Deputy CM Nitin Patel was also present in the meeting.

India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

