France's Macron says he plans to travel to Russia soon
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said he would soon travel to Russia for more talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin. "Trust-building talks initiated with President Putin at Fort Bregancon continue," Macron said in a tweet, mentioning European security, regional conflicts and climate change as key themes. "I will travel soon to Russia." Macron and Putin held a video call on Friday.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-06-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 15:41 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said he would soon travel to Russia for more talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.
"Trust-building talks initiated with President Putin at Fort Bregancon continue," Macron said in a tweet, mentioning European security, regional conflicts and climate change as key themes. "I will travel soon to Russia."
Macron and Putin held a video call on Friday. Macron has called for Europe to re-examine its strategic partnership with Russia, saying that a policy of defiance towards Moscow in recent years had failed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Vladimir Putin
- French
- Russia
- European
- Moscow
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Police remove emaciated lion from French circus and more
Challenges India, US face are from authoritarian nations like China, Russia: Ex-US diplomat
French police protest ban on chokeholds after Floyd's death
Iran asks French experts to read black boxes of downed jet -official
French police stage protest on Paris' Champs Elysees