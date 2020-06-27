Puducherry CM's office to shut as staff tests COVID-19 positive

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said that he had ordered for the immediate closure of his office as one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19. He also said that the sanitisation work is being conducted after one of the staff working at the Chief Minister Office tested positive for the lethal infection.

"Yesterday one of the staff working at the Chief Minister Office was tested positive for COVID19. I immediately ordered the closure of office and sanitization is being done. I request everyone to not come to my office for at least two days," said CM V Narayanasamy. "I have also informed the speaker about it," he added.

Puducherry has so far reported 502 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Minsitry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)