Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan hope for Nile dam deal in weeks

Ethiopian water minister Seleshi Bekele said consensus had been reached to finalise a deal within two to three weeks, a day after leaders from the three countries, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who chairs the AU, held an online summit. Billene Seyoum, a spokeswoman for Ethiopia's prime minister, said that in Friday's agreement there was "no divergence from Ethiopia's original position of filling the dam".

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 00:08 IST
Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan hope for Nile dam deal in weeks
Ethiopia, whose Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is worrying its downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan, said it would fill the reservoir in a few weeks as planned, providing enough time for talks to be concluded. Image Credit: Flickr

Leaders of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt said they were hopeful that the African Union (AU) could help them broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies within two or three weeks. Ethiopia, whose Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is worrying its downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan, said it would fill the reservoir in a few weeks as planned, providing enough time for talks to be concluded.

Tortuous negotiations over the years have left the two nations and their neighbour Sudan short of an agreement to regulate how Ethiopia will operate the dam and fill its reservoir while protecting Egypt's scarce water supplies from the Nile. Ethiopian water minister Seleshi Bekele said consensus had been reached to finalise a deal within two to three weeks, a day after leaders from the three countries, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who chairs the AU, held an online summit.

Billene Seyoum, a spokeswoman for Ethiopia's prime minister, said that in Friday's agreement there was "no divergence from Ethiopia's original position of filling the dam". The Egyptian presidency said in a statement after the summit that Ethiopia would not fill the dam unilaterally.

AU Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a separate statement that more than 90% of issues in the talks had been resolved and that a committee of representatives of the three countries, South Africa, and technical personnel from the AU, would work to resolve outstanding legal and technical points. The committee would issue a report on the progress of the negotiations in a week.

The GERD is being built about 15 km (9 miles) from the border with Sudan on the Blue Nile, the source of most of the Nile's waters. Ethiopia says the $4 billion hydropower project, which will have an installed capacity of 6,450 megawatts, is essential to its economic development. Its Prime Minister's Office said the three countries had agreed that the Nile and the GERD "are African issues that must be given African solutions".

Friday's round of talks brokered by the AU is the latest attempt to progress negotiations which have repeatedly stalled due to technical and political disagreements. They also signal an intention to solve the issue without foreign intervention. Ethiopia's statement said the AU and not the U.N. Security Council will assist in the talks and provide technical support.

Cairo had appealed to the Council in a last-ditch diplomatic move aimed at stopping Ethiopia from filling the dam. The Council was expected to hold a public meeting on Monday to discuss the issue.

TRENDING

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Princeton to drop Woodrow Wilson's name from school

Princeton University is renaming its public policy school and Wilson College after concluding that U.S. President Woodrow Wilsons racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake.Announcing the move on Saturday, Princeton Uni...

Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said on Saturday it will discontinue its partnership with UCLA - a 15-year, 280 million accords announced in 2016 that was billed as the largest apparel deal in the history of the American collegiate spor...

Golf-Todd charges into lead with 61 at Travelers

Brendon Todd drilled nine birdies and carded a career low nine-under 61 to take a two-stroke lead in the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Saturday. Todds error-free round positioned him atop the leaderbo...

3 drug traffickers injured in police firing, 300-kg cannabis seized in Gr Noida

Three men allegedly transporting 300 kg of cannabis were injured in an encounter with police in Greater Noida on Saturday night, officials said. The men were intercepted near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway under the Jarcha police station...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020