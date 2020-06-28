PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary and remembered him as one of the most experienced leaders of India, who always raised his voice against injustice and led the country through a critical phase. "India is paying homage to one of her former Prime Ministers, who led the country through a critical phase. This day marks the commencement of the birth centenary year of our former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. When we talk about him, naturally, his image that emerges before us is that of a political leader, but it is also true that he was a polyglot!" said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 66th episode of monthly-radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

The Prime Minister said that PV Narasimha Rao used to speak many Indian and foreign languages and he was rooted in Indian values and had knowledge of Western literature and science as well. "He was one of the most experienced leaders of India. But, there is another aspect of his life which is remarkable that we should know. Friends, Narasimha Rao ji had joined the freedom movement in his teens and when the Nizam of Hyderabad refused permission to sing Vande Mataram, he took an active part in the movement against the Nizam and at that time, he was only 17 years old. From a young age, Shriman Narasimha Rao was ever onward in raising his voice against injustice. He left no stone unturned to raise his voice," he said.

Stressing that Rao's leadership ability is memorable, the Prime Minister urged the countrymen to try to know as much as possible about the ninth Indian Prime Minister's life and thoughts. (ANI)