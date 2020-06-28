Lok Nayak Hospital's anesthesia specialist dies of coronavirus
An anesthesia specialist posted in the ICU ward for COVID-19 management at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) passed away here at Max Hospital in Saket due to COVID-19 infection, said hospital officials on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:26 IST
An anesthesia specialist posted in the ICU ward for COVID-19 management at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) passed away here at Max Hospital in Saket due to COVID-19 infection, said hospital officials on Sunday. On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched a video call facility for COVID-19 patients admitted at the LNJP Hospital."LNJP Hospital was the first hospital to be declared as full-fledged COVID-19 hospital 100 days ago. Many patients have got cured here, it is the biggest hospital with 2,000 beds. It is also the first hospital where plasma therapy was started and it is now being replicated at many locations across the country," Kejriwal had said.
With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)
