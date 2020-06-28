Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 more inmates of Delhi jails test positive for COVID-19

At least five more inmates lodged in Delhi jails have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:28 IST
5 more inmates of Delhi jails test positive for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least five more inmates lodged in Delhi jails have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. While 45 inmates have tested COVID-19 positive so far, 75 cases were reported among jail staff members.

The jail administration has also created isolation wards for suspected coronavirus patients. New inmates are being screened and wards of prisoners and residential complexes of staff are being disinfected daily.

In view of coronavirus infection, till June 20, 4129 inmates were released from different jails in the national capital. Face maks, handwash and sanitisers are also being manufactured in Delhi jails. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

More women footballers will follow Bala Devi's footsteps to play abroad: Aditi

Indian womens football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan feels that with the growth in profile of the game in the country, more players will follow the footsteps of trailblazer Bala Devi, venturing out of the country in search of a professional...

If Govt and Opposition fight with one another, when will we combat China: AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that if the ruling party and the Opposition engage in do do heath fighting amongst themselves then when will they fight against China. If we fight with one another then when will we fight against China...

Govt extends deadline to bid for Air India by 2 months till August 31

The government has again extended the deadline to bid for Air&#160;India by two months till August 31 as the COVID-19 fallout has disrupted economic activities globally. This is the third time the deadline has been extended. The divestm...

U.S. sanctions, coronavirus make for Iran's toughest year -Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that his country is experiencing its toughest year because of U.S. sanctions coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic.The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated economic problems that worsened after U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020