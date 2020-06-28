Left Menu
Development News Edition

813 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 12 deaths and 813 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by Andhra COVID nodal officer on Sunday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-06-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 16:33 IST
813 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 12 deaths and 813 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by Andhra COVID nodal officer on Sunday. According to the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, 25,778 samples were tested in the state, out of which 755 tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from them, 50 from other states and eight from other countries are tested COVID-19 positive.

With this, total COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours have increased to 813, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 13,098. Out of the total positive cases, 7,021 cases are active. With 401 patients being discharged, the total discharged count reaches 5,908.

Out of the 12 deaths, six were reported from Kurnool district, five from Krishna district, and one from West Godavari district, taking the total number of deaths to 169. With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Wearing face masks, French voters return to delayed municipal elections

Voters in France donned face masks to cast their ballots on Sunday in a delayed second round of country-wide municipal elections, a mid-term test for President Emmanuel Macron and his ruling party which could fail to win a single big city. ...

Rahul Gandhi expresses grief&regret over death of father-son duo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief and regret over the death of a father- son duo in Tuticorin, allegedly after being thrashed by the police and demanded justice for the two. He said he could not visit Sathankulam, where...

Siddaramaiah asks K'taka govt to release 'White Paper' on COVID-19 preparedness

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah asked the Karnataka government to release White Paper over the state of healthcare system and the governments preparedness to address COVID-19 pandemic. People are extremely worr...

Boy killed by crocodile in Odisha

A 10-year-old boy has been killed by a crocodile in a reservoir in Odishas Malkangiri district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened when two school students from Jholaguda Operate Colony in Chitrakonda went to the reservoir on Sile...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020