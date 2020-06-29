Left Menu
2 arrested in Manali for possessing poppy husk

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested two persons and seized a truck carrying poppy husk at Manali in Kullu district.

29-06-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested two persons and seized a truck carrying poppy husk at Manali in Kullu district. The two arrested persons have been identified as Achhar Khan and Veerudeen, who are both residents of Haroli in Una district of the state.

"Two people have been arrested at the Green Tax Barrier Manali under Sections 19 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," said Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh. The seized poppy husk weighs 16.525 kilograms, the police officer added. (ANI)

