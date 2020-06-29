Left Menu
This isn't Manmohan Singh's govt which Gandhi family used to remote control: Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that the Gandhi family is unable to understand that the current government is not that of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh which they used to remote control.

ANI | Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:19 IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's comment stating, that the PM-CARES Fund has received donations from Chinese companies which is "alarming for the national security", Naqvi told ANI, "Gandhi family is not able to understand that this is not the Manmohan Singh's government which they used to remote control. Narendra Modi government is dedicated to the development and security of the country. Congress should stop giving dictation. Congress party is fitted in a family photo frame and will never accept the ground reality."

"Congress lacks wisdom and it is raising such questions every day which are supplying oxygen to such forces which are a threat to India. They are trying to tarnish the image of the country and mislead and confuse the people. Anti-India forces might use Congress for their evil designs," he added. (ANI)

