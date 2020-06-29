Babri trial: Court shut for two days after lawyers test positive

A special court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case will remain shut for two days after two lawyers tested positive for coronavirus. According to the original schedule, former prime minister L K Advani was to depose through video conferencing on Wednesday.

The CBI court here is currently recording the statements of 32 accused under section 313 of the CrPC, a stage in the trial that follows the examination of the prosecution witnesses. The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in December 1992 by “kar sevaks” who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood on the same site.