Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish police clean up Canary Islands waste-smuggling ring

Electronic goods such as old monitors and computer parts made up around a third of the cargoes, the police said. Such devices can contain noxious substances like lead, mercury and arsenic, which can be damaging to human health and the environment if not handled correctly.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:21 IST
Spanish police clean up Canary Islands waste-smuggling ring

Spanish police on Monday said they had broken up a criminal organization that illegally shipped 2,500 tonnes of toxic waste from the Canary Islands all over West Africa. Some 34 people were arrested on the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria as part of a joint operation with Europol, the Civil Guard police force said in a statement.

Over the past two years, the group dispatched 138 shipments, from discarded car engines to household goods, in breach of local and international laws, according to the police. Electronic goods such as old monitors and computer parts made up around a third of the cargoes, the police said.

Such devices can contain noxious substances like lead, mercury and arsenic, which can be damaging to human health and the environment if not handled correctly. Among those detained was a 62-year old Italian woman whose trading business allegedly provided forged customs documents and fake certificates of operation for some of the exported goods, the statement said.

Nigeria was the main recipient of the shipments, though containers were sent to at least seven other countries, where third parties sold on the contents.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

China’s military reserve forces brought under control of central leadership headed by Xi Jinping

Chinas military reserve forces will be formally placed under the centralised and unified command of the Communist Party of China CPC and Central Military Commission CPC, both headed by President Xi Jinping, from July 1 to ensure the ruling ...

Czech airline Smartwings could axe 600 staff

Smartwings Group, which includes flagship carrier Czech Airlines, could cut up to 600 jobs by February 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis, it said on Monday.The carrier, which has about 2,500 employees and operates a fleet of 50 planes ...

Chennai and Madurai to continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and other parts of TN to continue with current relaxations and curbs till July 31: Govt.

Chennai and Madurai to continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and other parts of TN to continue with current relaxations and curbs till July 31 Govt....

Israeli defense chief says West Bank annexation 'will wait'

Israels defense minister says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus plan to begin annexing West Bank territory will have to wait due to the countrys coronavirus crisis. Benny Gantz, who also holds the title of alternative prime minister, told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020