Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign inmates protested in Tihar for consideration of interim bails: Delhi HC told

The Tihar Jail authorities on Monday submitted before the Delhi High Court that over a dozen foreign nationals lodged in the prison gathered and protested on June 16 demanding the consideration of their interim bail.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:28 IST
Foreign inmates protested in Tihar for consideration of interim bails: Delhi HC told
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Tihar Jail authorities on Monday submitted before the Delhi High Court that over a dozen foreign nationals lodged in the prison gathered and protested on June 16 demanding the consideration of their interim bail. "On June 16 morning, 15-20 foreign inmates created problems in the jail by forcing their way out of the ward and damaged the locks of gates of ward number 9. Tihar Jail officials raised the alarm at around 8.30 am and reinforcements arrived thereafter and inmates were physically controlled by minimum use of force," Tihar Jail said in its response on a petition filed by Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal seeking to have video conferences with her lawyers.

Narwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Prison, was arrainged by the Delhi Police as an accused in three FIRs registered in connection with protest during the violence in northeast Delhi. Tihar Jail told a bench of Justice C Harishankar that to curb down the movement of the inmates and their gathering, the telephone facility of the inmates was temporarily restricted for a few days from June 16 to June 23 though it was allowed wherever found urgent.

Now, the telephone facility for inmates has been restored from June 24. Tihar Jail officials also informed the court that Narwal has been informed about the development and she will be granted daily call as per jail rules. The prison also told the court that during the protest by agitated prisoners, 15 inmates and 10 jail staff have suffered minor injuries and have been given treatment in the jail dispensary by the jail doctors. "Punishment as per jail rules will be made against the defaulting inmates," Tihar said in its response.

The Tihar Jail officials also told the court that it had allowed Narwal to conduct video conferencing with her advocate on June 24 and the next video conference session of Narwal with the counsel will be conducted on the evening of June 29. Narwal also got the facility of calling her family on telephone eight times so far and 13 books and 2 registers have been provided to her, jail authorities said.

The plea sought directions to Tihar Jail to allow Narwal daily access to her advocates by way of video conferencing. She also sought directions to the prison authorities to follow the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, and allow access to books and reading material to enable her to complete her MPhil. Narwal's advocate told the court that in order to effectively exercise her constitutional right to legal representation under Article 21, for the purpose of a fair trial, she needs to be allowed to communicate with her counsel.

She was arrested on March 23 in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests in Jafrabad of northeast Delhi but was granted bail thereafter. However, soon after getting bail, she was again arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case and is now under judicial custody. She was also arrested in a third case related to her role in northeast Delhi violence matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Netanyahu and Gantz at odds over West Bank annexation moves

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main coalition partner, Benny Gantz, signalled his opposition on Monday to advancing a plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians want to establish a state. But Netanyahu was...

China’s military reserve forces brought under control of central leadership headed by Xi Jinping

Chinas military reserve forces will be formally placed under the centralised and unified command of the Communist Party of China CPC and Central Military Commission CPC, both headed by President Xi Jinping, from July 1 to ensure the ruling ...

Czech airline Smartwings could axe 600 staff

Smartwings Group, which includes flagship carrier Czech Airlines, could cut up to 600 jobs by February 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis, it said on Monday.The carrier, which has about 2,500 employees and operates a fleet of 50 planes ...

Chennai and Madurai to continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and other parts of TN to continue with current relaxations and curbs till July 31: Govt.

Chennai and Madurai to continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and other parts of TN to continue with current relaxations and curbs till July 31 Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020