Kerala HC seeks state govt's response on Rehana Fathima's anticipatory bail plea

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the state government's response on the anticipatory bail application filed by activist Rehana Fathima in a case against her for posting a video on social media of her minor children painting on her half-naked body.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the state government's response on the anticipatory bail application filed by activist Rehana Fathima in a case against her for posting a video on social media of her minor children painting on her half-naked body. A bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V asked the state government to submit their response on the matter and posted it for further hearing on Thursday.

Fathima, in her plea, alleged that the complaint against her was due to religious and political rivalry and added that her actions were part of the freedom of an individual. Thiruvalla Police has registered a case against Fathima over the video based on a complaint filed by Advocate AV Arun Prakash.

The non-bailable offences slapped against her include charges under the Juvenile Justice Act and Information Technology (IT) Act. Rehana Fathima, who shot to fame for her attempt to enter Sabarimala Temple, posted the video titled 'Body and Politics'. Her minor son and daughter can be seen painting on her body as she lies half-naked on the bed.

She had shared the video on her Facebook feed and her YouTube channel which was circulated widely. Fathima, who was earlier working with BSNL was sacked earlier after it received numerous complaints from the public regarding her posts hurting religious sentiments. (ANI)

