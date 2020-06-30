Taiwan warns citizens of risks in Hong Kong visits after China passes security law

Taiwan warns citizens of risks in Hong Kong visits after China passes security lawReuters | Taipei | Updated: 30-06-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 09:10 IST
The Taiwan government on Tuesday warned its citizens of risks in visiting Hong Kong, hours after China's parliament passed national security legislation for the Chinese-ruled city. The new law would "severely impact" freedom, democracy and human rights in Hong Kong, Taiwan's cabinet said in a statement, adding that the democratic island would continue to offer help to Hong Kong citizens.
The security legislation imposed on Hong Kong sets the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colony's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule almost exactly 23 years ago. (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)
