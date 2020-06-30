Chinese officials to hold briefing on HK security law on Wednesday

Chinese officials to hold briefing on HK security law on WednesdayReuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:03 IST
Chinese officials will hold a media briefing in Beijing regarding the Hong Kong national security law at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Wednesday, according to a notice issued by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday.
The notice said Shen Chunyao, director of legislative affairs commission for the Chinese parliament's standing committee, and Zhang Xiaoming, executive director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs office, will speak at the briefing.
