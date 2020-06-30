Ghana: Shops of Nigerians will remain close until they obey rules, says Trade Union

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has reacted to claims made by some Nigerian traders who protested at the Nigerian High Commission's residence in Accra a week ago over the closure of their shops for the past eight months, according to a news report by Sahara Reporters.

According to the President of the Association, Dr. Joseph Obeng, the action is taken within the law as well and according to the ECOWAS protocol which does not allow Nigerian traders to import goods into the country to sell.

Obeng further said that their shops would remain closed until they adhere to the laid down rules governing trading in Ghana.

Joseph Obeng said, "Whatever they are saying should be backed by the law. We are not doing things outside the law. Whatever we are doing is within the law and even within the tenants of the ECOWAS protocol itself."

"They are not supposed to trade in goods outside the sub-region and the fact that they continue to import goods and then come and sell here goes against the protocols itself and they will never be allowed. If they were goods representing their home countries, then, of course, we'd say it is within the tenets of the ECOWAS protocols, "he said.

He added that if the Nigerians want to import goods into the sub-region, they would have to comply with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) laws that allow foreigners to operate as well as import goods for their business.