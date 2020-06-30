Left Menu
Closing roads not the solution: TS Health Minister to Army Ordnance Corps centre

Telangana State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the blocking of four roads by the local military authorities at the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) centre "is not a solution" to controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Telangana State Health Minister Eatala Rajender speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the blocking of four roads by the local military authorities at the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) centre "is not a solution" to controlling the spread of coronavirus. The local military authorities at the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) centre had blocked all four civilian roads -- Allahabad Gate, Wellington Road, Gough Road and Safilguda Railway Junction leading to the AOC centre after 10 COVID-19 cases were detected from the personnel lines.

"They should not have done that. You cannot assume that the coronavirus has affected this lane and not that one. I feel that Coronavirus will not stop unless it reaches every house and every village," Rajendra told ANI. He added, "We must take precautions to contain the spread of the virus but the closing of roads is not the solution."

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana reported a total of 15,394 COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday. (ANI)

