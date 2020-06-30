Left Menu
704 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh

704 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. This figure includes 51 cases from other states and five from other countries.

ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

704 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. This figure includes 51 cases from other states and five from other countries. According to a media bulletin released by the state COVID nodal officer and 258 recoveries.

A total of seven deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Out of which, two were from the Kurnool district, three in Krishna district, one each from Guntur and Anantapuram district. The state's total count stands at 14,595, including 7,897 active cases and 6,511 recoveries.

