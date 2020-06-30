Left Menu
Police operation under way at Paris shopping centre

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:58 IST
A police operation was underway at 'Les Quatre Temps' shopping center in La Defense business area in western Paris on Tuesday, the city's police department said on Twitter.

Officers were checking on a report that there was an armed person, a police source said. The shopping center was being evacuated to allow for checks and trains were no longer stopping at La Defense subway station, the message said.

"Checks underway, avoid the sector," the police department said.

