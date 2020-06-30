UK says it will not bend on health service, standards in US trade talks

UK says it will not bend on health service, standards in US trade talksReuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:36 IST
Britain's government said on Tuesday it would not compromise on the country's health service, environmental protection, animal welfare and food safety standards in talks with the United States about a post-Brexit trade deal. "Any deal the government strikes must be fair, reciprocal and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the economy," trade minister Elizabeth Truss said after a second round of talks with Washington.
"Furthermore, the government remains clear on protecting the NHS and not compromising on the UK's high environmental protection, animal welfare and food safety standards." Truss reiterated that London was not in a rush to get a trade deal with the United States.
"The government is clear there is no set deadline for this agreement," she said. "Quality is more important than speed."
