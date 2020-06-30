Left Menu
Calcutta HC asks administration to adhere to notification banning Chinese 'manjha'

Hearing a PIL on use of Chinese manjha/nylon manjha, a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee noted that pursuant to an order of the National Green Tribunal, a complete ban has been imposed on its use by the West Bengal government. Reports submitted by the commissioner of Kolkata Police and the commissioner of the department of environment informed the court of the ban which was imposed on March 20 this year.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:36 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked the administration to strictly adhere to a notification issued by the state government on banning Chinese 'manjha', synthetic string coated with powdered glass used for flying kites, in view of the threat it poses to pedestrians and motorcyclists. Hearing a PIL on use of Chinese manjha/nylon manjha, a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee noted that pursuant to an order of the National Green Tribunal, a complete ban has been imposed on its use by the West Bengal government.

Reports submitted by the commissioner of Kolkata Police and the commissioner of the department of environment informed the court of the ban which was imposed on March 20 this year. The court observed that the notification issued by the state government shall be strictly adhered to by the administration and will be given full effect.

Noting that the grievance of the petitioner has been redressed by the NGT order and the subsequent notification by the state government, the division bench disposed of the petition. Use of Chinese manjha in flying kites has caused many casualties in the state as the string gets entangled in the throat of people, mostly bikers on flyovers.

