Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tihar jail inmate murders another prisoner to allegedly avenge sister's rape

An inmate in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Monday was stabbed to death by another prisoner allegedly as revenge for rape, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:49 IST
Tihar jail inmate murders another prisoner to allegedly avenge sister's rape
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

An inmate in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Monday was stabbed to death by another prisoner allegedly as revenge for rape, police said on Tuesday. On June 29, in jail number 8 of Tihar central jail, 28-year-old Mehtab was stabbed to death by 22-year-old Zakir who is lodged in the prison in a murder case.

"During initial inquiry at Tihar jail no. 8, it surfaced that another inmate Zakir stabbed Mehtab multiple times with a self-made knife-like metal piece," Delhi Police said. Mehtab was accused in a rape case of the minor sister of Zakir. He was booked under Section 376D, 328, 363, 342, 120B IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act at Ambedkar Nagar police station, Delhi. She reportedly committed suicide later.

Zakir, in Tihar for a murder case was transferred from jail number 8 , to ground floor in ward number 4. "This transfer was allegedly done on the request of the accused as he had a fight with other inmates in the previous ward," police said.

The deceased Mehtab was already lodged in ward 4 on the first floor. "On June 29, at morning prayer time, when other inmates came out for prayers, accused went upstairs and finding Mehtab assaulted him with a knife-like object," police said.

Zakir was holding a deep grudge against the deceased and was looking for an opportunity to take revenge, police added. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Hari Nagar Police Station. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

No return to pre-pandemic job levels in 2020 - ILO

The outlook for the global labour market in the second half of 2020 is highly uncertain and the forecast recovery will not be enough for employment to return to pre-pandemic levels this year, the International Labour Organization said on Tu...

Sterling rebounds from data-driven losses in choppy month-end trading

Sterling rebounded on Tuesday from early losses exacerbated by worse than expected UK GDP data, although analysts said its recovery was due to some end-of-quarter rebalancing rather than any improvement in sentiment.Prime Minister Boris Joh...

Southern Railway to install high quality thermal scanners to screen passengers

High quality thermal scanners and contact-less cameras will be used by the Southern Railway in select stations to record body temperature of passengers and check their tickets as part of preventive measures against COVID-19, officials said....

Struggling 100 Thieves bench Meteos, Stunt

Following a 1-5 start in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, 100 Thieves benched jungler William Meteos Hartman and support William Stunt Chen heading into Week 4. Academy jungler Juan Contractz Arturo Garcia will replac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020