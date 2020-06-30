Tihar jail inmate murders another prisoner to allegedly avenge sister's rape
An inmate in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Monday was stabbed to death by another prisoner allegedly as revenge for rape, police said on Tuesday.
An inmate in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Monday was stabbed to death by another prisoner allegedly as revenge for rape, police said on Tuesday. On June 29, in jail number 8 of Tihar central jail, 28-year-old Mehtab was stabbed to death by 22-year-old Zakir who is lodged in the prison in a murder case.
"During initial inquiry at Tihar jail no. 8, it surfaced that another inmate Zakir stabbed Mehtab multiple times with a self-made knife-like metal piece," Delhi Police said. Mehtab was accused in a rape case of the minor sister of Zakir. He was booked under Section 376D, 328, 363, 342, 120B IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act at Ambedkar Nagar police station, Delhi. She reportedly committed suicide later.
Zakir, in Tihar for a murder case was transferred from jail number 8 , to ground floor in ward number 4. "This transfer was allegedly done on the request of the accused as he had a fight with other inmates in the previous ward," police said.
The deceased Mehtab was already lodged in ward 4 on the first floor. "On June 29, at morning prayer time, when other inmates came out for prayers, accused went upstairs and finding Mehtab assaulted him with a knife-like object," police said.
Zakir was holding a deep grudge against the deceased and was looking for an opportunity to take revenge, police added. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Hari Nagar Police Station. (ANI)
