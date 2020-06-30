Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish lawyers protest against government plan to reform bar associations

Thousands of Turkish lawyers protested outside Istanbul's main courthouse on Tuesday against a government plan to reform bar associations, saying it aims to silence dissent and will lead to politicisation of their profession. Under a draft law presented to parliament on Tuesday by President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, multiple bar associations could be formed in each of Turkey's provinces.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:25 IST
Turkish lawyers protest against government plan to reform bar associations

Thousands of Turkish lawyers protested outside Istanbul's main courthouse on Tuesday against a government plan to reform bar associations, saying it aims to silence dissent and will lead to politicisation of their profession.

Under a draft law presented to parliament on Tuesday by President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, multiple bar associations could be formed in each of Turkey's provinces. Only one is currently allowed per province. AK Party lawmaker Cahit Ozkan told reporters the bill was needed because bar associations were no longer able to function properly following a 13-fold increase in the number of lawyers in Turkey since the existing law first came into effect.

New lawyers would now be allowed to register with any bar in the province, according to the draft law. The protesters say it is an attempt to dilute the existing bar associations, which have emerged as leading critics of the Erdogan government's record on the rule of law and human rights.

The associations say the judicial system has descended into chaos with lawyers jailed, defences muzzled and confidence in judges and prosecutors destroyed. "Lawyers being registered with different bars will lead to division. Lawyers will be classified according to their bars... We think there are serious dangers," said one lawyer at the protest who declined to give her name.

In the southern city of Adana police used pepper spray to disperse hundreds of protesting lawyers who had chanted slogans such as "defence cannot be silenced". Mehmet Durakoglu, head of the Istanbul Bar Association, said his association would continue to fight against the bill, even though it is likely to become law given the majority that the AK Party and its nationalist MHP allies have in parliament.

"We will use our democratic rights to the end so that (the bill) does not pass," he told the protesters.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

17 special POCSO courts inaugurated in Kerala

Seventeen special POCSO courts were inagurated in Kerala on Tuesday, as part of the first phase of setting up 28 such courts in the state, the government said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S Man...

Wari: Buses carrying 'padukas' reach Wakhri near Pandharpur

The buses carrying padukas holy footprints of saint-poets Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram and palkhis of other holy figures reached Wakhri, a village 5 kilometres from temple town Pandharpur, late Tuesday night. As per tradition, all palkhis meet a...

Lebanon judge who banned interviews of US envoy resigns

The Lebanese judge who issued a ruling banning foreign and local media from interviewing the US ambassador in Beirut resigned Tuesday, according to state media. Judge Mohammad Mazeh was referred to questioning by the Judicial Inspection Boa...

Airbus to cut 15,000 jobs to survive coronavirus crisis

Airbus on Tuesday unveiled plans to shed around 15,000 jobs including 900 already earmarked in Germany, saying its future was at stake after the coronavirus pandemic rocked the air travel industry. Europes biggest aerospace group said it wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020