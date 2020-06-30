Left Menu
Delhi govt appoints 11 advocates as Special Public Prosecutors to handle cases related to NE violence

Delhi Government on Tuesday appointed 11 advocates as Special Public Prosecutors for handling the case of violence in the North-East district in February this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

According to an official notice, the 11 advocates appointed as special public prosecutors shall conduct all court proceedings including bail, trial, appeals, and all other miscellaneous matters incidental to and connected with all the FIRs which have been registered in respect of violence in North-East District of Delhi or any other matter related to these FIRs.

The names of special public prosecutors are, Manoj Chaudhary, Rajiv Krishna Sharma, Nitin Raj Sharma, Devendra Kumar Bhatia, Naresh Kumar Gaur, Amit Prasad, Jinendra Jain, Anuj Handa, Ram Chander Singh Bhadoria, Uttam Datt and Salim Ahmad. (ANI)

