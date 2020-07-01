Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court endorses taxpayer funds for religious schools

The decision followed the Supreme Court's 2017 ruling that churches and other religious entities cannot be flatly denied public money even in states with constitutions explicitly banning such funding. The Montana tax credit program, created in 2015, provided up to $150 as an incentive for donations to groups that fund scholarships for tuition to private schools including religious schools.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:14 IST
U.S. Supreme Court endorses taxpayer funds for religious schools
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the separation of church and state in a major ruling on Tuesday by endorsing Montana tax credits that helped pay for students to attend religious schools, a decision paving the way for more public funding of faith-based institutions. The 5-4 decision, with the conservative justices in the majority and the liberal justices dissenting, was a boost to conservative Christian activists who have fought for years to make state taxpayer funds available for children to attend religious schools in the form of contentious voucher programs.

The ruling, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, represented the court's latest expansion of religious liberties. The court backed a Montana program that gave tax incentives for people to donate to a scholarship fund that provided money to Christian schools for student tuition expenses. President Donald Trump's administration supported the Montana parents. His education secretary, Betsy DeVos, is a prominent supporter of such "school choice" plans benefiting private and religious schools rather than secular public schools. Christian conservatives are an important voter bloc for Trump, seeking re-election on Nov. 3.

"This decision represents a turning point in the sad and static history of American education, and it will spark a new beginning of education that focuses first on students and their needs," DeVos said. The court sided with three mothers of Christian school students who appealed after Montana's top court invalidated the tax credit for violating the state constitution's ban on public aid to churches and religious entities.

The justices faulted the Montana Supreme Court for voiding a taxpayer program merely because it can be used to fund religious entities, saying such action violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protection for the free exercise of religion. "A state need not subsidize private education," Roberts wrote. "But once a state decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious."

In the case, free exercise of religion was pitted against another element of the First Amendment - the separation of church and state that prohibits governmental establishment of an official religion or favoring one religion over another. STATE CONSTITUTIONS

Thirty-eight states have constitutional provisions like Montana's. The ruling paves the way for some of those states including Missouri, Idaho and South Dakota to lift restrictions on funding for religious schools and could affect separate bans in Maine and Vermont, said Tim Keller, a lawyer at the Institute for Justice, which represented the Montana mothers. "Today's victory means that their state legislatures are now free to enact educational choice programs that permit families to choose both religious and nonreligious educational options," Keller added.

The National Education Association, a union representing public school teachers, said the ruling could undermine public schools because vital education funding could be siphoned to religious schools. Lily Eskelsen Garcia, the association's president, said "an extreme Supreme Court just joined the far-right effort to undermine one of our country's most cherished democratic institutions: public education."

Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer said in dissent that the ruling risks "entanglement and conflict" over where to draw the line between allowing free exercise of religion while protecting against government endorsement of religion. The decision followed the Supreme Court's 2017 ruling that churches and other religious entities cannot be flatly denied public money even in states with constitutions explicitly banning such funding.

The Montana tax credit program, created in 2015, provided up to $150 as an incentive for donations to groups that fund scholarships for tuition to private schools including religious schools. In practice, most of the money went to Christian schools. The one such scholarship organization currently operating provides $500 payments to schools, primarily to help lower-income students attend. The dispute began when Montana tax officials limited the program to non-religious schools to comport with the state constitution's prohibition on "direct or indirect" public aid to any church religious educational entity.

Lead plaintiff Kendra Espinoza and two other mothers of students at Stillwater Christian School in Kalispell, Montana sued, saying the exclusion violated their religious rights. The top state court struck down the program in 2018.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends best quarter since 1998 on a high note

The SP 500 rallied on Tuesday to finish higher and secure its biggest quarterly percentage gain in more than two decades as improving economic data bolstered investor beliefs that a stimulus-backed rebound for the U.S. economy was on the ho...

Soccer-Premier League says support for Black Lives Matter not political

The Premier League reaffirmed its commitment to its anti-racism campaign on Tuesday, which it said was not political, although it was aware of the risk posed by groups that seek to hijack popular causes and campaigns. The league issued a st...

At least 10 dead as slaying of Ethiopian singer triggers protests

At least 10 people died and more than 80 were wounded when the killing of a popular singer triggered blasts and protests in Ethiopias capital and the surrounding Oromiya region on Tuesday, police and a doctor said. The unrest spotlights gro...

Fake contact tracing part of 'rapidly evolving' coronavirus fraud, U.S. DOJ warns

Scammers are posing as COVID-19 contact tracers as a way to steal personal information, three major U.S. government agencies said on Tuesday, describing rapidly evolving fraud related to the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Justice, Departm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020