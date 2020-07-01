4 CRPF jawans, civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Sopore
ANI | Sopore (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-07-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 09:04 IST
Four Central Reserve Police Reserve jawans and a civilian have been injured after terrorists attacked a Naka party at Model Town, here on Wednesday. The CRPF has confirmed that four personnel and civilian sustained injuries.
"Four CRPF personnel and civilian sustained injuries, all of them have been evacuated to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off," the CRPF said. More details are awaited. (ANI)