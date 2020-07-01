Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana Embassy in Berlin announces resumption of normal operations from July 1

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 01-07-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 11:42 IST
Ghana Embassy in Berlin announces resumption of normal operations from July 1
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ghanaemberlin)

Embassy of Ghana in Berlin, Germany has announced the resumption of normal operations from July 1, according to a news report by Peace FM Online.

The Embassy, headed by Ambassador Georgina Blay, made the announcement in a statement dated June 30, 2020.

According to the statement, the Embassy indicated that the move to resume normal operations follows the gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions by the Federal Government of Germany.

The Embassy in the statement urged the general public to note that it will strictly adhere to all relevant safety protocols such as social distancing, wearing of face masks, washing of hands under running water, and regular use of hand sanitizers for both staff and visitors alike, in order to ensure the safety of everyone.

"Temperatures of all visitors, including consular applicants, will be checked before being allowed to enter the premises of the Mission. In that regard, persons whose temperatures will be observed to be higher than the acceptable range will not be granted access to the Embassy," the statement said.

The Embassy cautioned that it will operate a 'no-mask-no-entry' policy which would also ensure the wearing of face masks at all times by persons who visit the Embassy's offices in Berlin.

On consular services, only applicants with scheduled appointments will be attended to, it said, warning that applicants who walk in without prior appointments will be turned away.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Mahershala Ali to play boxing legend Jack Johnson in HBO limited series

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will be essaying the role of American boxing legend Jack Johnson in an upcoming limited series from HBO. Titled Unruly, the series is based on Ken Burns PBS documentary Unforgivable Blackness The ...

Ryanair to cut 3,500 job losses if pay cuts not agreed - CEO

Ryanair is planning around 3,500 job losses if it cannot agree pay cuts with its staff, the airlines boss Michael OLeary said on Wednesday. Europes biggest budget airline had previously said that it had cut more than 250 staff from its offi...

Hong Kong leader calls Beijing's security law 'necessary'

Hong Kongs leader strongly endorsed the new security law Chinas central government is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory in her speech marking Wednesdays anniversary of its handover from colonial Britain. This decision was necessary ...

Skyscanner Reveals Five Tips for Travel Insurance Post COVID-19 

With COVID-19 impacting the state of travel in India and beyond, leading travel company Skyscanner understands that travellers are worried about health and financial safety in these uncertain timesTo help those who have to travel in these t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020