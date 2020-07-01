Ghana Embassy in Berlin announces resumption of normal operations from July 1

Embassy of Ghana in Berlin, Germany has announced the resumption of normal operations from July 1, according to a news report by Peace FM Online.

The Embassy, headed by Ambassador Georgina Blay, made the announcement in a statement dated June 30, 2020.

According to the statement, the Embassy indicated that the move to resume normal operations follows the gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions by the Federal Government of Germany.

The Embassy in the statement urged the general public to note that it will strictly adhere to all relevant safety protocols such as social distancing, wearing of face masks, washing of hands under running water, and regular use of hand sanitizers for both staff and visitors alike, in order to ensure the safety of everyone.

"Temperatures of all visitors, including consular applicants, will be checked before being allowed to enter the premises of the Mission. In that regard, persons whose temperatures will be observed to be higher than the acceptable range will not be granted access to the Embassy," the statement said.

The Embassy cautioned that it will operate a 'no-mask-no-entry' policy which would also ensure the wearing of face masks at all times by persons who visit the Embassy's offices in Berlin.

On consular services, only applicants with scheduled appointments will be attended to, it said, warning that applicants who walk in without prior appointments will be turned away.