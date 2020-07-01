2,442 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, toll rises to 2,803

A total of 2,442 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths were reported in the national capital on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 89,802 in Delhi, the health department said.

According to the official data, 1,644 have cured today. The total number of cases includes 27,007 active cases, 59,992 cured and 2,803 deaths as of Wednesday.

India has reported 18,653 COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally of coronavirus cases to 5,85,493, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. As per the Ministry, there are presently 2,20,114 active cases in the country. The number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 3,47,979. 507 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported today, taking the total deaths due to the virus to 17,400. (ANI)