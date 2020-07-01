Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh: Foreign returnees to undergo 7-day mandatory institutional quarantine

As per the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) issued by Chandigarh Administration, all foreign returnees have to immediately undergo seven days of mandatory institutional quarantine at an approved facility on payment basis, on arrival.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:30 IST
Chandigarh: Foreign returnees to undergo 7-day mandatory institutional quarantine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As per the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) issued by Chandigarh Administration, all foreign returnees have to immediately undergo seven days of mandatory institutional quarantine at an approved facility on payment basis, on arrival. This quarantine period will be followed by further seven days of home isolation, in case the person tests negative for COVID-19 during the first seven days of arrival, Chandigarh Administration said in a release.

"Family members of persons who are arriving from abroad are requested to share their particulars in advance on the portal of Chandigarh Administration for foreign returnees under URL http://chandigarh.gov.in/info-foreign.htm as well as with the office of the Nodal Officer Shashank Anand, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Security and Traffic, Chandigarh by email at psspst@chd.nic.in or by phone at 0172-274007 and 2749797 so that necessary arrangements for bringing the passengers to Chandigarh from airports and their institutional quarantine could be made in a timely manner," the official release read. "Family members of foreign returned persons are not allowed to receive them at the airport. Passengers returning from abroad are being brought to Chandigarh by road in authorised transport on a payment basis. It is also advised to such persons not to book connecting domestic flights to reach Chandigarh on arrival in India," it added.

The Chandigarh Administration further intimated that any person who violates the above said provisions will be liable for legal action under section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine, or with both), under section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and under sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of Indian Penal Code (punishable with six months imprisonment or Rs1000 fine or both) as the case may be. As many as 424 persons have arrived in Chandigarh as per protocol, from May 8, 2020, till July 1 under the Vande Bharat Mission. Out of these, only two persons have tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Floods claim 7 more lives in Assam; 15 lakh people hit by deluge

Seven more people were killed in floods and related incidents across Assam, where around 15 lakh people have been affected by the deluge with embankments, roads, bridges, and many other infrastructure damaged at various places, a government...

Thane's COVID-19 tally reaches 34,646; to have total lockdown

Thane district in Maharashtra registered 1,322 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its overall tally to 34,646, the administration said. The death toll due to the virus reached 1,094 with an addition of 30 deaths during the day, inc...

UNESCO urges caution over fraudulent African artefacts, sold in its name

The UN on Wednesday revealed the existence of an illicit trafficking scam in African cultural artefacts, which are being sold to unsuspecting buyers, thanks to the entirely fake UNESCO stamp they come with.The UN Educational, Scientific and...

Egypt reopens airports and welcomes tourists to pyramids after COVID closure

Egypt restarted international flights and reopened major tourist attractions including the Great Pyramids of Giza on Wednesday after over three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country closed its airports to scheduled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020