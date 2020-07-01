Left Menu
Development News Edition

23 ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday

A total of 23 personnel of Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, an official said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:33 IST
23 ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 23 personnel of Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, an official said. According to the official data, there are 103 active cases out of which 23 patients are in Delhi.

"23 personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 103 out of which 23 patients are in Delhi. A total of 251 personnel have recovered so far," ITBP said. India reported 18,653 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the country's tally of coronavirus cases to 5,85,493. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Military deployed in Ethiopian capital after more than 80 killed in protests

The military was deployed in the Ethiopian capital on Wednesday, as armed gangs roamed neighbourhoods in a second day of unrest that has claimed more than 80 lives and deepened political divisions in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds political hea...

Turkey asks EU to correct 'mistake' of travel list exclusion

Turkey said on Wednesday it is disappointed by the European Unions decision to exclude it from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel and called on the bloc to correct the mistake as soon as possible.The Turkish Foreign Mi...

Decomposed body of Delhi police constable found

The decomposed body of a Delhi Police constable was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday, an official said. The deceased, Prince Solanki 26, was posted with the 7th battalion. He went missing from Palam on June 28, police said. The bod...

Motor racing-No fans, just cows in campsites ahead of closed Austrian GP

The signage outside the Red Bull Ring declares Welcome Race Fans but none were to be seen on Wednesday as the Austrian circuit prepared for Formula Ones first Grand Prix without spectators.Cows grazed in a field that normally serves as a cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020