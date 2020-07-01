Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs Centre to ensure draft EIA 2020 is published in all 22 Indian languages within 10 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:59 IST
HC directs Centre to ensure draft EIA 2020 is published in all 22 Indian languages within 10 days

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to ensure that the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2020 is published in all the 22 languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution within 10 days. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued the direction while extending till August 11 the last date for giving suggestions to the draft EIA 2020, provides for post facto approval of projects and does away with public consultation in some cases.

The court said looking at the far reaching consequences of the public consultation process for which the draft notification has been published, "we are of the view that it would be in aid of effective dissemination of the proposed notification if arrangements are made for its translation into other languages as well, at least those mentioned in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution". The bench said the translation may be undertaken by the Centre itself or with the assistance of the state governments, where applicable. "Such translations should also be published through the website of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India as well as on websites of environment ministries of all states as well as those of state pollution control boards, within 10 days from today," the court said in its order dated June 30, which was made available on Wednesday.  The bench said publishing the translated versions within 10 days "would further enable the public to respond to the draft within the period stipulated in this judgment".

With the direction, the court partly allowed and disposed of the petition moved by environmental conservationist Vikrant Tongad, seeking extension of the time to respond to the draft EIA 2020 till September or till the COVID-19 pandemic subsists. Tongad, represented by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, had contended that the draft has been published only in English and Hindi, whereas it is proposed to have effect all over India and to several industries and comments have naturally been elicited from all over the country.  During the hearing, Sankaranarayanan had argued that in the past, the Centre has published its draft notifications in several other languages also.

On the issue of extension of time to respond to the EIA 2020, he had argued that the notification was published on April 11 giving everyone 60 days to give suggestions and objections. However, on May 8 a notification was issued stating that the period for giving comments has been extended by another 60 days and it would get over on June 30, the petition said.

Sankaranarayanan argued that there was, therefore, no clarity as to when the further period of 60 days would end. "If the 60-day period commences on the date of the draft notification, i.e., March 23, 2020, the extended date of expiry will be July 18, 2020. If the date of notification in the Gazette (i.e. April 11, 2020) is taken as the start of the sixty-day period, the extended date of expiry will be August 9, 2020," the petition, filed through advocates Srishti Agnihotri and Abishek Jebaraj, had said.

It had also stated that at the same time a contradiction arises in the extension notification as an end date of June 30 is specified, which is less than 60 days from the date of issuance of the extension notification of May 8.   The bench had on an earlier date asked the Centre to address the "ambiguity". However, when the Centre took a stand that its intent was to end the period for giving comments on June 30, the bench said it was surprised at the Centre's "obstinacy" in not addressing the "ambiguity" pointed out by the court.  "There is not a word (in the affidavit) on the ambiguity. Your reply is silent on the main point. We are, frankly, a little surprised at the obstinacy of the central government. The government is being obdurate in this matter"," the bench said during the hearing held via video conferencing on Tuesday. The bench also observed that "absolutely no effort has been made to address the court's query on ambiguity. Your reply is conspicuously silent about it. It amounts to not answering our query." The court further said that it was not pleased with "this attitude" of the government and added that the process of public consultation was "not an obstacle".  "It (consultation) has some importance, it has some sanctity," the bench had said. According to the petition, the draft EIA 2020 completely supersedes and replaces the existing environmental norms. "This draft notification proposes significant changes to the existing regime, including removing public consultation entirely in certain instances, reducing the time for public consultation from 45 days to 40 days, and allowing post facto approvals for projects," it had said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

American anxiety over coronavirus spikes along with record high cases -poll

Anxiety over the coronavirus is rising among Americans along with new COVID-19 cases, reaching the highest level in more than a month, a ReutersIpsos poll showed on Wednesday, a day after the biggest single-day jump in U.S. infections since...

Military deployed in Ethiopian capital after more than 80 killed in protests

The military was deployed in the Ethiopian capital on Wednesday, as armed gangs roamed neighbourhoods in a second day of unrest that has claimed more than 80 lives and deepened political divisions in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds political hea...

Turkey asks EU to correct 'mistake' of travel list exclusion

Turkey said on Wednesday it is disappointed by the European Unions decision to exclude it from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel and called on the bloc to correct the mistake as soon as possible.The Turkish Foreign Mi...

Decomposed body of Delhi police constable found

The decomposed body of a Delhi Police constable was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday, an official said. The deceased, Prince Solanki 26, was posted with the 7th battalion. He went missing from Palam on June 28, police said. The bod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020