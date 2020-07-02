Left Menu
18 Naxalites surrender in Dantewada district

As many as 18 Naxalites including a woman, heads of CNM (Chetna Natya Mandli- a cultural outfit of Maoists) and DAKMS, a wing of Maoists (Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Majdoor Sangthan) surrendered on Wednesday in Dantewada.

ANI | Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 02-07-2020 05:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 05:54 IST
Image Credit: ANI

As many as 18 Naxalites including a woman, heads of CNM (Chetna Natya Mandli- a cultural outfit of Maoists) and DAKMS, a wing of Maoists (Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Majdoor Sangthan) surrendered on Wednesday in Dantewada. 18 Naxals surrendered before District Collector Deepak Soni, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav and Directorate General Central Reserve Police Force DN Lal in Dantewada district under 'Loan Varatu' (Return to your home) campaign.

The CRPF DIG said, "We'll help them get jobs. We're training them to work as tailor, mason & driver. We'll get them driving license after they learn driving" "Under the campaign, 18 Naxals including a woman, two CNM (Chetna Natya Mandli- a cultural outfit of Maoists) and two from DAKMS, a wing of Maoists (Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Majdoor Sangthan) presidents operating in the area of Bhansi police station have surrendered their weapons. A reward of one lakh rupees each was announced on CNM and DAKMS presidents", Police said.

SP Abhishek Pallava said, "All these Maoists were involved in several major incidents like the dismantling of the railway tracks, the breaking of the school building. The police consider the dedication of all these Maoists a major success." The authorities are planning to involve these Maoists in building schools for the future of children.District Collector Deepak Soni said, "Some time ago, these Maoists broke the school buildings. But now they will build schools for the education of the children."

"They had asked to build the schools that were broken by them. The good thing is that they have returned back," Soni said adding, The construction of school buildings will be approved soon." Whereas a senior Maoist commander, carrying Rs 8 lakh reward on his head, was also arrested after an encounter with 38th battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Rajandgaon, Chhattisgarh, an official said.

Meanwhile, another Naxal commander, carrying a reward of Rs 29 lakh on his head and wanted by 3 states, was injured in an encounter with security forces on the night of 30th June & was nabbed by Police during search operations in the jungle on Wednesday morning. An AK 47, a pistol, ammunition & others seized. (ANI)

