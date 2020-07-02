PlL seeks e-registration of documents at sub-registrar's office, Delhi HC issues notice

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government on a petition seeking directions to formulate policy and bring in line the e-registration of documents, in a bid to avoid the unnecessary rush at sub-registrar's office and ease the registration process in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notices to all the respondents, including several departments of the Centre and Delhi government, seeking their response on the matter and slated it for further hearing on July 23.

The petition, filed by one DC Tuteja through advocate Gaurav Bahl, said that the registration of the documents is one of the very basic issues touching upon the lives of the society. "Due to the present restrictions arising from the pandemic COVID-19 the entire process of registration of documents has come to a standstill and various rights of the parties have been affected equally being unable to meet their obligations under the agreements or for creating any rights in favour of their loved ones," the plea said.

It said that there are about 22 sub-registrar offices as per the Delhi government website, where the property documentation is carried out, and according to the petitioner's experience at least 300 people come to each of these offices for the purpose of registration. According to the plea, these registrations require at least two parties, accompanied by at least two witnesses and at times there are more parties, therefore increasing the number of persons visiting these offices is huge.

The plea said that the gathering of a large number of people at these offices is highly risk-oriented and is likely to cause the spread of the virus. "Physical presence of the parties can always be done virtually by making the sub-registrar equipped with the virtual portals, which would allow the parties to be virtually present and save the time, money, energy, and also the spread of COVID," the plea said.

"The said practice would also reduce the footfall at the sub-registrar's office, which can become the breeding ground for the spread of COVID-19 or any other such disease in the future," it added. The plea submitted that the secret documents, such as will can still continue to be registered with personal presence, but added that a mechanism may also be made for ensuring that the registration of the will may also be done virtually. (ANI)