Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian police allege fraud by GVK chairman, others at Mumbai airport

India's federal police have filed a criminal complaint against the chairman of conglomerate GVK Group and others for alleged fraud in the development of Mumbai's international airport that resulted in the government losing more than $92 million.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:13 IST
Indian police allege fraud by GVK chairman, others at Mumbai airport
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's federal police have filed a criminal complaint against the chairman of conglomerate GVK Group and others for alleged fraud in the development of Mumbai's international airport that resulted in the government losing more than $92 million. GVK Group, which has interests in energy, resources, airports, and hospitality, led a consortium that formed a joint venture Mumbai International Airport Ltd - with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in 2006 to modernize and operate the airport under a revenue-sharing agreement.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late on Wednesday released a complaint alleging that GVK's chairman, Gunupati Venkata Krishna Reddy, "connived" with his son and some AAI officials to siphon off funds meant for the development of the airport, one of country's busiest. GVK, AAI, and Mumbai International Airport Ltd did not respond to requests for comment. Shares in the group's flagship company, GVK Power & Infrastructure, were down 4.5% at 0810 GMT on Thursday.

According to the CBI, Mumbai International Airport generated fake work contracts during 2017-18 and transferred funds to several companies for real-estate developments that were not executed. Their modus operandi also included misusing the airport's surplus reserves, inflating its expenditure, and underreporting its revenue, the police alleged.

In October, GVK signed binding agreements to raise more than $1 billion in its airports holding company from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board, and Indian government-backed National Investment & Infrastructure Fund. It is also developing another airport near Mumbai.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Over Rs 24,500 crores distributed to MIFs, RRBs under special liquidity facility by NABARD: Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that over Rs 24,500 crores have been distributed to Corporate Banks, Regional Rural Banks and Micro Finance Institutions under special liquidity facility by the National Bank for Agriculture an...

Promising victory against Qatar will be suicidal but we will play not to lose: Stimac

Indias draw against Asian champions Qatar in a World Cup qualifier last year was one of their best results but coach Igor Stimac does not want to put pressure on his players by promising a victory in the return leg. India play Qatar in Bhub...

Maha: Recovered COVID-19 patient found dead on railway track

A 45-year-old man, who had returned home from hospital after his recovery from COVID-19 infection, was found dead on a railway track near Daund in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said. Police suspect that he committed s...

Mumbai Police seizes 5,800 vehicles that flouted lockdown rule

Around 5,800 vehicles have been seized by the Mumbai Police in the last two days in connection with violation of the coronavirus lockdown regulation.According to Mumbai Police, 3,508 vehicles were seized on June 30 and 2,369 on July 1.Till ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020