Anil Baijal reviews progress of technological projects of Delhi Police

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the progress regarding technological projects of Delhi Police for people-friendly and efficient policing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:13 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the progress regarding technological projects of Delhi Police for people-friendly and efficient policing. The video conference was attended by Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Principal Secretary (Home), GNCTD, and other senior officers, read a statement.

At the outset, a detailed presentation was made by Commissioner of Police regarding various technological projects of Delhi Police for people-friendly and efficient policing. It was informed that more than 50 citizen services with single touch have been amalgamated and provided on one platform in the form of 'TATPAR' Mobile App. Baijal was also briefed about the various police services such as ZIP NET, Dossier, Acci-claim (MACT), FSL, Conviction/Involvement, Prison Management System (PMS), Visitor Management System (VMS), MV Theft investigation, Property Theft investigation, Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), Computerised Remote Identification of Suspects (CRIS) and Facial Recognition System (FRS).

Police officials further informed about the progress of implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project for better connectivity, integration, transparency and quick data sharing. It will digitise data related to FIR registration, investigation and charge-sheets in all police stations and develop a database of crime and criminals, the statement added. Baijal was apprised that e-beat book system will maintain crime and criminal data for the beat, verifications of tenant and servants, record of all data, real-time location of beat officers, online task allocation to Beat Constable along with various citizen services like locate your police station, share your problem, helpline directory, etc.

Regarding the Safe City Project, it was informed that CCTV cameras are being installed at public places for Real Time Video Analytics and generation of actionable alerts. 4,274 CCTV cameras have already been installed at markets and border check posts. Installation of around 15,000 more CCTV cameras is underway along with integration with public cameras and cameras installed by GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) Commissioner of Police also apprised about the Integrated Complaint Management System (ICMS) wherein complaints received at Public Facilitation Desks (4-6) in each Police Stations shall be entered in the system with timely intimation to the complainant through SMS and regular monitoring of their disposal through ICMS and assessment of complainant's satisfaction on the action taken report shall be done.

Baijal directed Delhi Police to continuously keep modernising the skills of their personnel to keep pace with advent of new technologies. He also advised Delhi Police to train and nurture their existing staff and human resources to cope up with the changing technologies. (ANI)

