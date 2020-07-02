Left Menu
Punjab's COVID-19 count reaches 5,784 with 120 new cases

A total of 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Thursday taking the total count of cases in the state to 5,784.

Updated: 02-07-2020 21:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"Punjab's COVID-19 case tally reaches 5784, with 120 new positive cases reported today. So far, 4,144 patients have been discharged and 152 deaths have been reported," state Health Department said.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 6 lakh cases on Thursday with 19,148 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

