Punjab's COVID-19 count reaches 5,784 with 120 new cases

"Punjab's COVID-19 case tally reaches 5784, with 120 new positive cases reported today. So far, 4,144 patients have been discharged and 152 deaths have been reported," state Health Department said.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 6 lakh cases on Thursday with 19,148 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)