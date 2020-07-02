Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.African man dragged naked from shack sparks legal action against evictions

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:16 IST
S.African man dragged naked from shack sparks legal action against evictions

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, July 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - R esponding to outrage over South African police dragging a naked man from his shack to demolish it, a government watchdog said on Thursday that it will go to court to challenge such evictions.

In a video that went viral, four policemen grappled with Bulelani Qholani and pushed him to the ground as they destroyed his tiny home while he was bathing on Wednesday in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township. The officers have been suspended. "We plan to act fast to take this matter to court and stop further evictions from taking place under lockdown," Tseliso Thipanyane, head of the independent South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"What happened yesterday was despicable and a direct attack on people's right to housing." South Africa - a hotspot for the new coronavirus on the continent - issued a directive that municipalities must suspend all evictions and water cuts during a lockdown that began on 27 March, with restrictions gradually being eased in recent weeks.

The pandemic has exposed stark divisions between largely black, overcrowded and unsanitary townships, which have seen high rates of infection, and richer white-dominated areas, in one of the most unequal countries in the world. At least 800 evictions have taken place during the three-month lockdown, said Edward Molopi, a researcher with the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa, which uses litigation and advocacy to support human rights.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato condemned the officers' conduct but said that the city was responding to the erection of illegally built structures. "This particular area in Khayelitsha was illegally invaded during the first weeks of the national lockdown ... and has been earmarked for the installation of services for the surrounding community," he said in a statement.

The city was taken to court in April over its demolition of about 50 shacks in Khayelitsha and ordered to return building materials to evicted residents so that they could rebuild some of their demolished homes on the same land. Housing rights campaigners say many poor renters have been unable to work under stay-at-home orders, with little financial protection in place, in a country where affordable housing is in short supply.

"They were responding to a need (by building shacks)," said Buhle Booi, an organiser from the housing rights charity Ndifuna Ukwazi who witnessed the demolition. "The lack of affordable housing talks to the history of this country. Apartheid confined poor, Black people to the city's periphery without basic services and nothing has changed."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Nine more NBA players test positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association NBA and the National Basketball Players Association NBPA on Thursday announced that nine more players have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 351 players were tested and results of nine have ...

German watchdog chief calls Wirecard scandal a 'massive criminal act'

The head of Germanys financial watchdog on Thursday called the accounting scandal at Wirecard a massive criminal act, while Deutsche Bank said it was considering support for the collapsed payments companys banking unit.The comments from BaF...

Motor racing-Vettel recognises he could walk away from F1 for good

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel recognised on Thursday his Formula One career could be over at the end of the season.The German is starting his final year with Ferrari, with Spaniard Carlos Sainz already signed from McLaren to ta...

Chilean sailors make new friend after rescuing dog from frigid waters

Chilean Navy sailors made a new best friend this week when they pulled a dog from the countrys frigid coastal waters. The sailors spotted the struggling dog about a mile offshore from the bridge of their ship and sent out a Zodiac raft to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020