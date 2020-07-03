U.S. welcomes independent probe of African Development Bank's ethics committee

U.S. welcomes independent probe of African Development Bank's ethics committeeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 03:07 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday welcomed a decision by the governors of the African Development Bank to launch an independent probe of the bank's ethics committee that will be headed by former Irish President Mary Robinson.
Mnuchin said undertaking an independent review was fully consistent with a presumption of innocence. "The decision to pursue an independent review demonstrates the strength of the African Development Bank," he said.
